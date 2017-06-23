Bike Share Toronto sets new records, offers free rides in July

With Bike Share Toronto hitting record ridership numbers on a regular basis, the cycling service will announce a free ride promotion for the first time this July.



Bike Share Toronto set a new one-day ridership record of 6,490 on Wednesday, June 21, breaking the previous record set just a week before. Ridership increased by 60 per cent in May 2017 over May 2016, and the service now boasts 9,000 active users.

The publicly-owned bike service is looking to grow ridership to meet the ambitious target of one million rides in 2017, which would be a 15 per cent jump from 2016. Officials at the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA), which oversees Bike Share Toronto, believe they will hit the magic number.

"We're very confident we can reach that goal," says Sean Wheldrake, a Bike Share manager for the TPA. He explains that the increase is largely due to a 140 per cent expansion in the ridership network that came in July 2016 and that Bike Share is actively seeking more sign-ups to grow their numbers.

"I think we're going to see even better numbers by the end of the summer," he added.

A new promotion could help the bike service achieve its goals. For the first time Bike Share Toronto will offer free rides, a tie-in to Canada 150. On Wednesdays in July, cyclists will be able to use the service for free for 30 minutes. If cyclists need to use it for more than 30 minutes, they can pay the normal fee or grab another free bike.

Wheldrake thinks Bike Share might be able to set more ridership records during its promotion.

"The promotion is designed to give a chance to use the system to people who never have," he says.

The mayor is backing the initiative too, which bodes well for Bike Share's continued support at city hall.

"We are committed to improving how people move around the city, that includes investing in bike sharing to make it easier to travel the city by bike," wrote John Tory in an email.

One year after Bike Share's big expansion, Wheldrake is optimistic about the future.