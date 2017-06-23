7 ways to celebrate Pride in Toronto this weekend

Pride Month culminates in the annual parade taking place this Sunday, but plenty of activities are happening in different corners of the city to keep you in the spirit. Here are some of the events to check out:



An art exhibition celebrating creative works that takes a look at uprisings by LGBTQ artists from across the globe, bringing to light stories of determination and marginalization from queer and trans people. Curated by local artist and activist Syrus Marcus Ware, the exhibit opens June 22 at Gladstone Hotel and runs until August 17.

A walk of solidarity and celebration of trans and non-binary people and their allies. The march starts from Church and Hayden Steets this Friday at 6:30 p.m., with participants heading west on Bloor Street, south on Yonge Street, and east on Carlton Street, to end at Allan Gardens.

Living legends of the 1970s and 1980s, Boney M. and Liz Mitchell, will be on hand to drive Pride spirit into the heart of the city at a concert where they'll be joined by Purple Disco Machine, Gavin Turek and Jojoflores. The event takes place at Yonge-Dundas Square this Friday from 5:30 p.m.

Take part in a three or five kilometre run, an annual tradition fostering goodwill and community spirit in the LGBTQ community. The run raises funds to support charities such as Fire House, Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity and Casey House. It starts 10 a.m. Saturday at Church and Wellesley.



In his final year as senior pastor at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, Rev. Brent Hawkes will deliver a sermon on faith and pride. The ceremonies take place at Church Junior Public School this Sunday starting 9 a.m.

A LGBTQ themed story hour for the whole family at the Don Mills branch of the Toronto Public Library. It runs from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.