Stabbings in Toronto, Mississauga leave one person dead, 4 others in hospitals

TORONTO — A teenager is dead and four people were taken to hospital following a several stabbings in the Toronto area.

The boy, believed to be about 16, was stabbed in the lower abdomen and found collapsed in a parking lot behind a west-end mall (at Dufferin and Dupont) at around 12:30 a.m. by two women.

Police say emergency crews performed CPR on the victim at the scene, but he died of his injuries in hospital.

In another incident, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed at a lounge (on Danforth Avenue) following a fight at about 1:45 a.m.

Police say another stabbing at a subway station platform in the city’s east end a short time later saw a 15-year-old boy taken to hospital with a leg wound.