Trudeau and First Nations National Chief Bellegarde to march in Pride Parade
Perry Bellegarde is the first National Chief to participate in any Pride event. Last year, Trudeau became the first Canadian PM to march in the parade.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde will be participating in the Toronto Pride Parade on Sunday along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trudeau made history last year when he became the first sitting Prime Minister to take part in a Pride parade. He also marched in Vancouver's Pride festival later that summer.
However Sunday's event will mark a first appearance at the Toronto Pride parade for Bellegarde.
“The participation of the AFN National Chief is very significant,” said Pride Toronto communications manager Ryan Connelly.
Last year we made history when #PrimeMinister #JustinTrudeau became the first Prime Minister to participate in Pride. Not only are we #proud to announce that he will be joining us again this year, but also to announce that we are marking another historical first in 2017: #AboriginalFirstNations Chief #PerryBellegarde will be the first National Chief to ever participate in any #Pride event. We are so excited to have them join #Premier #KathleenWynne and #Mayor #JohnTory and the rest of the incredible groups marching in the parade this year! +#parade +#firstnations +#leadership +#PrideTO
“We have been in talks with the AFN National staff for a few weeks discussing Chief Bellegarde’s participation and were working very closely to make this happen. We’re very excited to have him here to march with us.”
Bellegarde said in April that respect needs to be restored for two-spirit people in Indigenous communities.
“If there is discrimination, if there is intolerance, if there’s racism toward our two-spirited people, that has to end,” Bellegarde told The Canadian Press.
Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory will also be in the parade.
Connelly said the participation of the leaders of the three levels of government and the AFN National Chief is a strong embodiment of this year’s theme, “+”, a plus sign.
It shows how the LGBTQ community and the two-spirit and Indigenous members of the community bring something special, valuable and unique to Toronto and the rest of Canada.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Technologically speaking, Toronto can't afford to keep living in the past
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott