Trudeau and First Nations National Chief Bellegarde to march in Pride Parade

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde will be participating in the Toronto Pride Parade on Sunday along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau made history last year when he became the first sitting Prime Minister to take part in a Pride parade. He also marched in Vancouver's Pride festival later that summer.

However Sunday's event will mark a first appearance at the Toronto Pride parade for Bellegarde.



“The participation of the AFN National Chief is very significant,” said Pride Toronto communications manager Ryan Connelly.

“We have been in talks with the AFN National staff for a few weeks discussing Chief Bellegarde’s participation and were working very closely to make this happen. We’re very excited to have him here to march with us.”

Bellegarde said in April that respect needs to be restored for two-spirit people in Indigenous communities.

“If there is discrimination, if there is intolerance, if there’s racism toward our two-spirited people, that has to end,” Bellegarde told The Canadian Press.

Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory will also be in the parade.

Connelly said the participation of the leaders of the three levels of government and the AFN National Chief is a strong embodiment of this year’s theme, “+”, a plus sign.