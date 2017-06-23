Two men face 46 charges in string of GTA robberies: police

TORONTO — Two men are facing dozens of charges after a string of alleged robberies in the Greater Toronto Area.

Local police allege the pair struck repeatedly over a roughly six-week period between May 6 to June 22.

They allege the men would identify and stalk their victims outside banks and rob them of their belongings and money as they entered the bank vestibule area.

Police say the men allegedly used a firearm and a hatchet-style knife in the robberies.

They say the two men were arrested early Thursday morning.