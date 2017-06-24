No information on LCBO negotiations to be provided after conciliator imposes 'blackout'
TORONTO — Negotiations between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the union representing its workers will remain a secret ahead of a possible strike that could begin as early as Monday.
The LCBO and OPSEU had said they planned to negotiate around the clock ahead of the strike deadline set at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
But details of the bargaining are under a "media blackout", which OPSEU says was imposed by a conciliator Saturday morning.
The union says it won't be providing any information about the talks while the blackout is in effect.
Both sides previously said that while they're working toward a solution, consumers, bars and restaurants would be wise to make their purchases this weekend, just in case.
The LCBO said it had extended store hours — detailed on its website — so customers could get their shopping done.
The 8,000 unionized LCBO workers, who have been without a contract since March 31, voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike in April.
