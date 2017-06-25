Black Lives Matter demand resulted in win for Pride's Blockorama
Support for community stages like this were one of the main demands by Black Lives Matter Toronto when the group halted the parade in 2016.
Just east of Yonge and Wellesley, a parking lot fills with booths for community groups and food vendors, and performers command the stage.
But as drag king performer Chocolate Baby Daddy performs, there's an underlying politics to this site.
The complaint is that these stages show some of the vital grassroots that make Pride relevant, but don't receive the funding they need, and sometimes get relegated to secondary locations.
While the bulk of the attention for BLM-TO's demands went to the demand that police not march in uniform, the increased funding and continued support for stages like Blockorama was a legitimate win for the people dancing by Yonge and Wellesley.
