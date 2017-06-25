Hard work pays off: What went into designing this Pride 2017 outfit
For 66-year-old Danny Deville, their Pride outfit took four weeks of work.
Dressing in drag is not just about a fierce attitude and the perfect persona, although those elements are important.
It's also about putting in the work.
For 66-year-old Danny Deville, their Pride outfit took four weeks of work. That's actually on the shorter end of things -- Deville's outfit for World Pride took six months.
Deville tells Metro they picked a theme, Little Bo Peep, and just went at it. The hair piece is made of woven pool noodles, and the dress uses hula hoops and discarded dog leashes.
But Deville says the hard work is worth it.
"If I can make someone smile, then I've done my job."
