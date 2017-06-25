No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $9.4 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 28 will be approximately $12 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Technologically speaking, Toronto can't afford to keep living in the past
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott