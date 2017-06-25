Toronto is getting pumped for Pride 2017

The Super Soakers are loaded with water, dogs are walking around with rainbow bandanas and Yonge and Church Streets are decked out in anticipation. That's right, it's time for Pride 2017.

Despite the controversy about whether Toronto Police will march in the parade in uniform (they won't), Pride's 37th annual parade looks to be both celebratory and political.

The weather is a bit spotty but right now it's looking fine at 18 degrees Celsius with mostly clear skies. That could turn, though, as the chance of rain increases to 40 per cent just before the parade gets going at 2:00 p.m. People are expected to stop marching at 5:30 p.m.

We fully expect pro-Babadook and anti-Trump floats and signs, but there will be some other marquee attractions to look out for.

Acclaimed Indigenous artist Kent Monkman, who is known for his subversive and technically brilliant work, will be the parade's Grand Marshal. Pride will also feature its first emcee, as drag performer Miss Conception will provide colour commentary and interviews throughout the parade. Speaking of social media-worthy content, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will march in Pride again today, as will Mayor John Tory.