Closing arguments underway at inquest into death of Toronto man shot by police

TORONTO — Closing arguments have begun at a coroner's inquest into the death of a Toronto man shot by police two years ago.

Andrew Loku's death in July 2015 sparked days of protest from the Toronto chapter of Black Lives Matter.

The inquest has heard from the officer who delivered the fatal shots, who testified he feared for his life after finding Loku holding a hammer in the hallway of an apartment building.

Const. Andrew Doyle said he fired twice when Loku, who was about 7.5 metres away, started walking towards him and his partner with the hammer raised.

The inquest into Loku's death began June 5 and could result in a coroner's jury making recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.