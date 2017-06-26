Disgruntled U.S. Tim Hortons franchisees follow Canadian example, form alliance

TORONTO — A group representing Tim Hortons franchisees who are unhappy with the management of the coffee-and-doughnut chain says it now has a U.S. chapter, a development that could put further pressure on the parent company.

The Great White North Franchisee Association (GWNFA) said in a statement that the U.S. chapter was created to give a united voice to franchisees concerned about the management of Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR). It said the membership of the new chapter includes nearly half of all U.S.-based franchisees.

The Canadian chapter formed in March, with members complaining the parent company was using its power to extract more profit from franchisees. Last week one member sought a class-action lawsuit against RBI, alleging it improperly used money from a national advertising fund. The claims have not been proven in court and RBI has denied the allegations.

A GWNFA spokesman said in an email that the U.S. chapter has no firm plans at the moment to launch a similar suit, but will explore various measures to address the concerns they have.

RBI did not immediately return a request for comment. Its Tim Hortons unit said in a statement that the company is focused on working with its elected franchisee advisory board. The Canadian GWNFA has questioned the board's effectiveness.