Human remains found on northern Ontario First Nation territory: OPP
MISSISSAUGA FIRST NATION, Ont. — Provincial police say they're investigating the discovery of human remains on a northern Ontario first Nation.
They say the remains were found Saturday in a wooded area on the Mississauga First Nation territory, about 170 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ont.
OPP say the remains were transported to Sudbury where an autopsy is expected to be completed on Wednesday.
Police say the investigation is continuing and they're asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact OPP.
