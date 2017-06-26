'Mississauga is a Canadian story': Project aims to capture city's growing diversity

Mississauga wants to hear stories of its residents, starting straight from its early roots.



The city, which neighbours Toronto to the west, is launching a community campaign aimed at collecting personal stories of individuals and families, from early Indigenous residents to the latest newcomers who call Mississauga home.

The Story of M is an effort to capture the city's growing diversity and to help shape the structure and contents of the local museums, exhibitions and public events, as well as influence the creation of the city's heritage.

"Mississauga is a Canadian story," said Stuart Keeler, the project's manager and chief curator. "We're interested in engaging our people about why they chose to live here, what's important to them and what their vision is for the city's future."

Through a series of community consultations, officials from the city's culture division will be listening to residents and collecting their stories of origin and migration. People can also share their stories through online platforms, and the project hopes to have the first draft plan ready by this fall.



From those who worked many years ago in ammunition sites on Lakeview or those who were part of the aviation industry to a Syrian family who arrived a week ago, Keeler said the project is an important step towards making sure people's history doesn't disappear as they pass on.

"This is an expanding city and people come here every day to start a new life," he said.

