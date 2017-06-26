News / Toronto

Tempest in the T-dot: Pea-sized hail on the way for Toronto

Environment Canada predicts thunderstorms, hail, and high winds in Toronto on Monday afternoon and well into the evening.

Waves crash onto Polson Pier as dark skies loom over Toronto. Environment Canada says isolate brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms, along with winds gusts of up to 70 km/h.

Steve Russell/Toronto Star

Hail could be coming to Toronto – the pea-sized variety, in fact.

Yes, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city over potential thunderstorms that could produce small hail and gusty winds on Monday afternoon and into the evening.

“Many of the thunderstorms are expected to produce pea-sized hail. The odd thunderstorm may give somewhat larger hail of 1 centimetre or perhaps a little larger,” a statement by the weather agency said Monday afternoon.

“Given the cool temperatures and favourable atmospheric conditions, the hail may be abundant and nearly cover the ground at times.”

Environment Canada says isolate brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms, along with winds gusts of up to 70 km/h.

