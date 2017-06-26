Torstar to lay off 30 employees as it shutters Star Touch app July 31

TORONTO — The Toronto Star is laying off 30 employees as it shutters its Star Touch tablet app, which was created to boost the newspaper's appeal with younger audiences but failed to meet management expectations for readership uptake.

Toronto Star spokesman Bob Hepburn said 29 full-time workers and one part-time employee will lose their jobs and have been notified, though some may continue to work for a while longer and some may be able to stay with the company if they choose to act on a bumping provision contained in their contracts.

He said the tablet-only app will be replaced by one for smartphones as well as tablets, and will be available to readers before the end of July. The Star Touch's last edition will run on July 31.

In a memo sent to staff, Torstar CEO John Boynton said the number of Star Touch readers and advertising volumes "are significantly lower than what the company had forecast and than what are required to make it a commercial success."

Torstar (TSX:TS.B) launched the app in September 2015 and invested more than $20 million in the venture.

