Two children among three people killed in Mississauga crash

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Three people, an adult and two children, have been killed in traffic accident in Mississauga just west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police say the two vehicle crash occurred late Sunday night (on Winston Churchill).

They say the children, aged four and 12, succumbed to their injuries while en route to a hospital in downtown Toronto.

There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the adult victim, who police said died at the scene.

Three other people were taken hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.