What Ontario's 1.8 per cent rent increase cap means for you

You may have heard Ontario is capping rent increases at 1.8 per cent for 2018. But what exactly does that mean?

Metro answers your burning questions:

Why 1.8 per cent?

Every year the province sets an annual rent increase, based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index. That measure is calculated by Statistics Canada and aims to reflect inflation, taking into account the price of things like clothing and food. The cap can't be more than 2.5 per cent.

What does it mean for me as a tenant?

It's the maximum a landlord can raise rents without going to the Landlord and Tenant Board, the body that adjudicates disputes between landlords and tenants in the province. So that means if your rent is $1,200 the landlord can raise it by $21.60 in 2018.

The cap applies to rent increases between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018.

Can landlords go around it?

In special circumstances, for example if they did major repairs or renovations, landlords can still apply to raise rent with the Landlord and Tenant Board. This is called an above the guidelines increase.

When can a landlord raise my rent?

The landlord can raise it every 12 months, but must provide 90 days notice in writing.

What about if my building was built after 1991?

For the first time the cap includes all rental units, including those in buildings occupied on or after November 1, 1991.

In the past those buildings were exempted from the cap and there were no limits on how much landlords could raise rent. The exemption was revoked under new provincial legislation that aimed to expand rent control to all, and stop landlords from doing things like doubling rent, which Metro reported cases of in April.

So depending on how much your rent is you're looking at the landlord possibly raising it by around $20-30 a year, instead of potentially doubling it. They don't have to raise it each annually, it's up to them.

The 2017 cap is 1.5 per cent. The legislation that extends the cap to post-1991 buildings applies to notices given by landlords on or after April 20, 2017.

What if my landlord ignores this article and tries to raise it anyway?