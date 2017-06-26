Two children and one adult dead after head-on crash in Mississauga
Police say the crash occurred on Winston Churchill Boulevard after a driver lost control of a Mazda.
An adult and two children are dead after a head-on crash in Mississauga Sunday night, according to Peel Police.
The two children killed were aged five and 13. A 40-year-old man was also killed.
According to police, the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Winston Churchill Boulevard near Queen Elizabeth Way when the man – who was alone in a Mazda – lost control and swerved into an oncoming lane where it collided with a Mercedes carrying an adult driver and four children.
Two children died from their injuries en route to hospital. One child is in hospital with serious injuries and the fourth is listed in critical condition. The driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.
Peel Regional Police are investigating the crash and have asked anybody with information on the crash to speak with them.
