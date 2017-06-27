Here's what the first tower at 1-7 Yonge Street will look like

The development has been in the works for four years, but the first renderings for the mammoth project at 1-7 Yonge Street are finally available.

Not only does the site house Metro's headquarters (we welcome our new neighbours!) but it will also re-shape Toronto's waterfront for years to come.

Here's a look what that means for the neighbourhood:

The first of three proposed buildings for the development will be a 65-storey tower on the southeast part of the parking lot at 7 Yonge Street. It will be followed at a later date by towers that are 95 storeys and 80 storeys, also developed by Pinnacle International, north of Harbour Street.

Construction for the first tower will begin in late 2017 or early 2018, says David Pontarini, the project architect. The Toronto Star building on the south part of the site will remain, with the height increased from 25 storeys to 35 storeys. Another 22 storey building will be built to the east.

Harbour Street will be extended east of Yonge to Freeland Street. The idea is to make the area more pedestrian-friendly with smaller and more traditional city blocks. Retail locations will be added at street-level.

As part of the project's contribution to community amenities, a community centre will be built at the base of the 65-storey tower. The developer still needs feedback from the community to work out the details, but Pontarini says it will include a pool and basketball court.

The 65-storey tower will have 530 units, including 100 affordable units that are at or below market value. The development will also contribute to a new 1-hectare park that will be built along Queen's Quay.