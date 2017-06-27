Names of man, 2 children, killed in Mississauga crash released

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Region police have released the names of a man and two boys who died in a head-on crash late Sunday night in Mississauga.

Police say the crash occurred when the driver of a southbound Mazda on Winston Churchill Blvd., crossed the centre median and collided with an oncoming Mercedes.

Canville Roberta, a 40-year-old Mississauga man driving the Mazda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both boys, who died in hospital, were passengers in the Mercedes -- five-year-old Ayon Brown and 13-year-old Keziah Edwards-Young.

Ayon's mother and driver of the Mercedes, 24-year-old Camall Brown-Williams, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old's sister, Lakeisha Edwards-Brown, was also a passenger in the Mercedes and remains in hospital in critical condition. Her seven-year-old goddaughter was also injured in the crash and remains in stable condition.