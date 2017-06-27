Time to shell-ebrate: Toronto's Blanding's Turtles are making a comeback

Slowly but surely, the Blanding’s turtle is making a comeback in the GTA.

Three years ago, only a handful of the endangered yellow-bellied reptiles were left in the Rouge Valley.

And in fact, according to U of T Scarborough biologist Nicholas Mandrak , there may be just one lonely Blanding’s turtle left in the park that was actually born there.



But thanks to a “head start” breeding program based at the Toronto Zoo, Mandrak said there are more than 50 Blanding’s turtle youngsters splashing around the park’s artificial wetlands – and that number is about to double.

On June 28, 49 almost two-year-old turtles, each one sporting a radio-tracking tag, will be released into Rouge National Urban Park.

The program is designed to mitigate the turtles’ triple threat of conservation challenges, Mandrak explained: habitat loss, overabundant predators and cars.

The artificial wetlands help solve the habitat issue, and they’re built far from busy roads where turtles are likely to get hit.

Loonie-sized, squishy turtle babies make an extremely easy lunch for their predators, which happen to include some of the most successful urban species: raccoons, skunks, crows, coyotes and foxes.

That’s why hatchlings get a cushy two years at the zoo – long enough to grow a good shell – before they’re let loose to fend for themselves.

The eggs are rescued from places around Ontario where they couldn’t possibly survive, such as farmers' fields.

The turtles live as long as 80 years, but don’t start reproducing until their teens, so the “true test” of the project’s success won’t be for another 10 to 15 years, Mandrak said.

The zoo’s first batch of Blanding’s turtles was released into the park in 2014, but the frigid winter that followed proved fatal for many. Among the turtles released every summer since, nearly 100 per cent have made it, Mandrak said.



One of the grad students he’s supervising, Shannon Ritchie, is currently researching what conditions give turtles the best shot at weathering the freeze.

70 per cent

That's the proportion of Southern Ontario wetlands that have been drained, filled, or converted to other uses. Those that remain are often fragmented by roads, posing a danger to turtles.

Source: Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre

Toronto's deadly (turtle) streets

All but one of Ontario's native turtle species are a conservation concern, said biologist Nicholas Mandrak.



How to help a turtle cross the road:

- Make sure it's safe to stop and get out.

- Pick up the turtle by the middle of its body, with one hand firmly on each side. Make sure you take it in the direction it was going.



- Do NOT try this with snapping turtles. Gently nudge a snapper across the road with a blunt object like a shovel or a board, or give it a stick to bite and drag it.