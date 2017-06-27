Toronto doctor accused of sexual assault on patient during treatment
TORONTO — Police say a Toronto doctor has been charged after an alleged sexual assault on a patient.
They say the complainant alleges she was sexually assaulted by the doctor during treatment.
Investigators say Dr. Stephen Strigler, 57, was arrested on Monday and charged with sexual assault.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
Strigler is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4.
