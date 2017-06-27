Toronto stock index ekes out small gain with support from energy stocks

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is getting a modest boost this morning from the TSX energy sector and several forestry stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.01 points to 15,333.03, after 90 minutes of trading.

In addition to advances from Canada's oil and gas producers, forestry stocks rose after the latest softwood lumber duties imposed by the United States on Monday turned out to be lighter than estimates.

West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFT) was up 1.7 per cent while Canfor Corp. (TSX:CFP) and Western Forest Products (TSX:WEF) gained about one per cent each.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 17.87 points to 21,427.42. The S&P 500 index shed 0.06 of a point to 2,439.01 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 16.93 points to 6,230.22.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.85 cents US, up from Monday's average price of 75.54 cents US.

The August crude contract advanced 96 cents at US$44.34 per barrel and the August natural gas contract gained two cents at US$3.07 per mmBTU.