Sour on Trump Tower: Toronto skyscraper getting a new name

The notorious name on one of downtown Toronto's skyscrapers is about to be scrapped, with new ownership announcing a deal that will rebrand the tower.

Metro hit the streets to ask Torontonians for suggestions on a new name:

Basma Anway:



Maple International: "We Canadians like our maple syrups, the Maple Leafs, and we are very much about inclusion and welcoming people and not sending them away and building walls. Trump's name has no place here."

Maritza Gutierrez:

Zapata Tower: "Zapata was a general in the Mexican Revolution. I'm from Mexico and he's our hero. I have freedom in Toronto. I'm an independent woman. I work full-time. I don't like Trump. He's against everything Toronto stands for. Glad this hotel is changing the name."



Anjana and Gazel:

Anjana&Gazel: "This is an international hotel, and we are amazing and awesome. So it should really be named after us."

Theodor Hauwert:

Small Hands International: "They should just find anything that can piss him off, find a way to make him more upset. He's been a disgrace. Let's just get his name out of our city."

Alan Soran:

Trudeau Tower: "This is a residential building, and people come to live in Canada as well. We are a welcoming country unlike Trump and America, and our prime minister is a symbol of that."

