2 men charged with driving well above the speed limit on highways in Ontario
TORONTO — Provincial police say two men have been charged with stunt driving after allegedly being caught over the posted speed limit on two different highways.
They allege a 19-year-old Toronto man was clocked at 152 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway 400 in the Georgian Bay area on Saturday afternoon.
The other, a 40-something man from Wasaga Beach, Ont., allegedly was driving 134 km/h in a 80 zone on County Road 27 in Simcoe County on Tuesday morning.
As of Monday, speeding has been linked to 30 road deaths on OPP-patrolled roads, compared to 17 at the same time last year.
And OPP say they've laid more than 1,400 charges so far this year against drivers allegedly doing 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit.
