Kristyn Wong-Tam wants to revive council's LGBTQ2S+ advisory committee

Kristyn Wong-Tam wants to revive council's LGBTQ2S+ citizen advisory committee following an 11-year hiatus.



The Ward 27 councillor says she had been thinking about bringing back the committee before council had a controversial seven-hour debate about whether to defund Pride due to the lack of police participation in the 2017 parade.

"Certainly the very long and drawn out debate for Pride was part of a catalyst to put this forward now," she said.



But the councillor said there are many additional reasons to consider the initiative.

"We want to build city services where everyone has equal access," she told Metro, adding that the insights of LGBTQ2S+ individuals would help identify and break down barriers.

"We need some proper forum for community leaders to give advice," she added.

Wong-Tam points to the accessibility committee and Aboriginal affairs committee as successful models to connect with the needs of marginalized communities.

Council reduced the number of citizen advisory committees in the early days of the Rob Ford administration, when some were eliminated to save money. But Wong-Tam thinks the benefits outweigh the costs to have a city clerk administer meetings.