Police searching for suspect in alleged sexual assault on Toronto bus

Toronto police are trying to track down a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a city bus.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Tuesday night as the woman was riding a Toronto Transit Commission bus on Dufferin Street near Eglinton Avenue West.

It's alleged the man stood beside her on the bus and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect got off the bus at Dufferin station and took the subway going east about 20 minutes later.

The suspect is described as in his 20s, about five-foot-six with a slim build and a moustache.