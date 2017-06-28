Blue Jays beer tosser Ken Pagan gets year-long MLB ban, community service

TORONTO — A man who threw a beer can onto the field during a dramatic Blue Jays playoff game last fall has been given a conditional discharge.

Ken Pagan pleaded guilty to mischief in connection with the incident last month.

The conditions of Pagan's discharge include a period of community service and an order to stay away from Major League Baseball games for a year.

Pagan has admitted tossing a can of beer on the field last October as a Baltimore Orioles player was about to catch a fly ball during the seventh inning of the pivotal wild card game in Toronto.

Pagan offered an apology in court before a judge ordered the conditional discharge, saying he is a lifelong baseball fan and threw the can when his emotions got the best of him in an exciting moment.