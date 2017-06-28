Shooting suspect arrested after highway chase north of Toronto
TORONTO — Police have arrested a shooting suspect after a pursuit on a highway north of Toronto.
Toronto police say a woman was shot and a man assaulted in the north end of the city at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the suspect fled, allegedly shooting at responding officers, who were uninjured.
Multiple police services pursued the suspect northbound on Highway 400 and arrested one person.
