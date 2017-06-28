News / Toronto

Shooting suspect arrested after highway chase north of Toronto

TORONTO — Police have arrested a shooting suspect after a pursuit on a highway north of Toronto.

Toronto police say a woman was shot and a man assaulted in the north end of the city at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect fled, allegedly shooting at responding officers, who were uninjured.

Multiple police services pursued the suspect northbound on Highway 400 and arrested one person.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...