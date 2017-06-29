News / Toronto

Man in custody after 'suspicious explosion' rocks Ontario cafe

Suspect in blast at Café Corretto in Woodbridge is being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

York Regional Police have a man in custody after an explosion blew out the walls of a café in a Vaughan industrial plaza Thursday morning.

The blast at the Café Corretto on Winges Rd., near the Hwy. 7 and Weston Rd., was powerful enough to destroy a wall and spray bricks onto a nearby black BMW sedan.

“It’s a suspicious explosion,” Const. Andy Pattenden said.

Police were called at 5:20 a.m.

A 33-year-old man was spotted nearby suffering from non-life threatening injuries, Pattenden said.

He has been taken into custody and is being treated at hospital.

The man hasn’t been charged, Pattenden said.

The scene has been sealed off by police pending investigations by the Ontario Fire Marshal and Emergency Management.

The business was one of 11 cafes in Toronto and York Region where illegal gaming machines were found in January 2016 by police in Project Oeider, which targeted illegal gaming machines.

That project was run by a combined forces unit that included investigators from the RCMP, OPP, York Regional Police, Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police.

It resulted in the seizures of 74 illegal gaming machines and approximately $200,000 in cash from the 11 cafes.

The explosion was in a corner unit of the one-storey plaza, which also contains a car tinting business and a nail salon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com

