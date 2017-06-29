Man charged with taking three women hostage in Toronto massage parlour

TORONTO — A 35-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly taking three women hostage inside a Toronto massage parlour.

Toronto police say the women were inside the establishment on Wednesday morning when a man entered and allegedly said he was taking them hostage.

It's alleged he ordered one of the women to restrain the others and threatened to harm all of them.

Police say two of the women were freed after officers arrived, and the third was released following several hours of negotiation.