Shooting in Mississauga claims life of man, 27

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A 27-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., early Thursday morning.

It happened outside a strip club on Dundas St., near The West Mall, shortly before 3 a.m.

Peel Paramedics say the man was taken to hospital without vital signs after suffering a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The man's name has not been released nor have police released any information about possible suspects. (CP24)

 

 

