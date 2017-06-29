Shooting in Mississauga claims life of man, 27
A
A
Share via Email
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A 27-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., early Thursday morning.
It happened outside a strip club on Dundas St., near The West Mall, shortly before 3 a.m.
Peel Paramedics say the man was taken to hospital without vital signs after suffering a gunshot wound.
He was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The man's name has not been released nor have police released any information about possible suspects. (CP24)
-
Tory's Toronto
Go ahead, embrace construction: Toronto is fortunate to be a growing city
-
Humans of Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Technologically speaking, Toronto can't afford to keep living in the past
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers