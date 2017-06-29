Toronto police seek help identifying suspects in TTC gunpoint robberies

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects of two separate gunpoint robberies at TTC collector booths this month.

Police say the first reported incident took place June 18 at around 9:15 a.m., when two men approached a collector booth at Woodbine subway station.

One of the men pointed a black handgun at the TTC employee, demanded money, racked his gun and then ejected a live round.

Police say the suspects fled the scene after being handed cash.

One suspect is described as five-foot-five, with a beard and a moustache. The second man is described as five-foot-seven.

Security images released by police show both men with their heads covered with a hood and a red hat.

On Sunday, police received a report of a similar gunpoint robbery at Victoria Park subway station.

At around 10:30 p.m., a man approached the collector booth with a silver handgun as a second man watched on.

After receiving cash, police say both suspects fled.

The man demanding money in this incident is believed to be five-foot-nine with a moustache and a beard.