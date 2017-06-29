Toronto warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at local restaurant
TORONTO — Officials with the city of Toronto are warning patrons of a local bar that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
The city says an employee of O'Grady's on Church Restaurant, located in the city's downtown core, has a confirmed case of hepatitis A.
They say anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant between June 7 and June 23 may have been exposed to the disease.
The city describes the risk as low, but says people should watch for signs and symptoms, practice thorough hand-washing and consider seeing their doctor for potential vaccination.
The city says vaccines against hepatitis A are most effective if taken within 14 days of potential exposure and says it's setting up free vaccination clinics for anyone who may have been affected.
The city says hepatitis A is a virus that can cause a liver infection, but says it's rarely as serious as hepatitis B and C that which can lead to a chronic condition or long-term liver scarring.
