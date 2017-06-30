CPP Investment Board to buy Houston office portfolio for US$1.2 billion

TORONTO — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announced a deal Friday to buy a Houston-based real estate investment trust for US$1.2 billion.

Under the agreement, shareholders of Parkway Inc. will receive a total of US$23.05 per share, including a $4 special dividend to be paid before the deal closes.

Parkway owns a portfolio of 19 office buildings in Houston.

CPPIB says Parkway fits well with its long-term real estate strategy and gives it additional scale in the Texas city.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to approval from Parkway's shareholders.