Police killing of Andrew Loku in July 2015 in Toronto ruled a homicide

TORONTO — An inquest jury has ruled the police killing of Andrew Loku in Toronto was a homicide.

Verdicts at coroner's inquests carry no criminal or civil liability and homicide is defined as a person killing another person.

An officer shot the 45-year-old man dead two years ago as he was holding a hammer in an apartment building hallway.

His lawyer previously told the inquest that police fear of a black man clouded their judgment.

The officer testified he feared for his life after Loku walking toward him.