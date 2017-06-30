RCMP say 7 from Toronto area charged in cocaine smuggling investigation
TORONTO — The RCMP says it has broken up an alleged cocaine importation network following a 16-month investigation.
The Mounties say seven people were arrested as about 170 officers from police services in the Greater Toronto Area simultaneously executed search warrants early Thursday.
The RCMP says the investigation was begun in February 2016 by its Toronto airport detachment into the importation of 90 kilograms of cocaine into Canada from Panama.
They say it expanded to a probe of an alleged criminal group moving large amounts of cocaine into Canada from various countries.
It's alleged the group used several different sophisticated techniques and concealment methods to enable the cocaine shipments to cross international borders undetected.
Seven people from the GTA face charges that include conspiracy to import cocaine, and importing cocaine.
