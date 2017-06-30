The loonie turns 30 today; special edition sets being released

TORONTO — Canada isn't the only one celebrating a big birthday — one of its most commonly used symbols is, too.

The Royal Canadian Mint says the loonie is officially now 30 years old.

The 11-sided coin was first released June 30, 1987 as a cost-saving replacement for the one-dollar bill.

The mint says the one-dollar coin was not originally called the loonie, but the name caught on quickly thanks to the design by Robert Ralph Carmichael depicting a single loon on one side.

It says the introduction of the loonie marked the most significant change to Canada's currency in half a century.

The mint has issued 10,000 special edition sets featuring the loonie design cast in an almost 100 per cent silver coin to commemorate the anniversary of its release.