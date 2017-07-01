Canada Day: What’s open and closed in Toronto
Where can you pick up some last minute groceries or see the fireworks this weekend? Here’s what is open and closed for Canada day.
It’s no secret that many people, residents and tourists alike, will be celebrating Canada’s 150th this weekend.
With all the festivities, store hours, services, attractions and other things are affected. Here’s what is open and closed for the holiday:
CLOSED JULY 1-3
Government offices
Banks
Canada Post
Toronto Island Park (due to flooding)
CLOSED JULY 1
Toronto Public Libraries
Food and drink:
LCBO
The Beer Store
Wine Rack (except for locations at 1235 Bay St., 472 Yonge St. and 10 Dundas St. E.)Most large grocery chain stores
Shopping:
Fairview Park Mall
Dufferin Mall
Scarborough Town Centre
Yorkdale Mall
Sherway Gardens
Bayview Village Shopping Centre
CLOSED JULY 3
Art Gallery of Ontario
OPEN JULY 1
Food and drink:
For the many breweries in the city, we recommend calling ahead.
Loblaws (60 Carlton St.)
Bloorstreet Market (55 Bloor St. W.)
Metro (444 Yonge & College Sts.)
Pusateri’s (except for the 240 Leighland Ave., Oakville location)
Fresh & Wild stores
Whole Foods (Square One Mississauga and Yorkville locations)
Shopping:
Eaton Centre
Square One Shopping Centre
Vaughan Mills
Attractions:
Toronto Zoo
High Park Zoo
CN Tower
Ripley’s Aquarium
Ontario Science Centre
Royal Ontario Museum
Casa Loma
Riverdale Farm
Canada’s Wonderland
Centennial Park Conservatory
Allan Gardens Conservatory
Transit:
GO bus is running on a Saturday schedule on July 3.
TTC is running regular Saturday service on July 1 and holiday service on Monday. (Holiday service means Sunday schedules and service levels apply, but will start at 6 a.m.)
JULY 1 CANADA 150 EVENTS, FIREWORKS
- CN Tower fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.
- Events in Nathan Phillips Square run all weekend. Fireworks start at 10:55 p.m.
- Day of festivities at Mel Lastman Square, Humber Bay Park West and Scarborough Civic Centre, with fireworks starting at 10:55 p.m.
- Canada’s Wonderland has special Canada Day events running and fireworks at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
- The Harbourfront Centre has fireworks on Canada Day at 10:45 p.m., and all weekend the Our Home On Native Land events are taking place.
- There’s a line up of music staring a noon in Woodbine Park with fireworks at Ashbridges Bay at 10 p.m.
