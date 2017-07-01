Canada Day: What’s open and closed in Toronto

It’s no secret that many people, residents and tourists alike, will be celebrating Canada’s 150th this weekend.

With all the festivities, store hours, services, attractions and other things are affected. Here’s what is open and closed for the holiday:

CLOSED JULY 1-3

Government offices

Banks

Canada Post

Toronto Island Park (due to flooding)

CLOSED JULY 1

Toronto Public Libraries

Food and drink:

LCBO

The Beer Store

Wine Rack (except for locations at 1235 Bay St., 472 Yonge St. and 10 Dundas St. E.)Most large grocery chain stores

Shopping:

Fairview Park Mall

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Mall

Sherway Gardens

Bayview Village Shopping Centre

CLOSED JULY 3

Art Gallery of Ontario

OPEN JULY 1

Food and drink:

For the many breweries in the city, we recommend calling ahead.

Loblaws (60 Carlton St.)

Bloorstreet Market (55 Bloor St. W.)

Metro (444 Yonge & College Sts.)

Pusateri’s (except for the 240 Leighland Ave., Oakville location)

Fresh & Wild stores

Whole Foods (Square One Mississauga and Yorkville locations)

Shopping:

Eaton Centre

Square One Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills

Attractions:

Toronto Zoo

High Park Zoo

CN Tower

Ripley’s Aquarium

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Ontario Museum

Casa Loma

Riverdale Farm

Canada’s Wonderland

Centennial Park Conservatory

Allan Gardens Conservatory

Transit:

GO bus is running on a Saturday schedule on July 3.

TTC is running regular Saturday service on July 1 and holiday service on Monday. (Holiday service means Sunday schedules and service levels apply, but will start at 6 a.m.)

JULY 1 CANADA 150 EVENTS, FIREWORKS

CN Tower fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.

Events in Nathan Phillips Square run all weekend. Fireworks start at 10:55 p.m.

Day of festivities at Mel Lastman Square, Humber Bay Park West and Scarborough Civic Centre, with fireworks starting at 10:55 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland has special Canada Day events running and fireworks at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Harbourfront Centre has fireworks on Canada Day at 10:45 p.m., and all weekend the Our Home On Native Land events are taking place.