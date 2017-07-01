News / Toronto

No winning ticket for $15.6 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15.6 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on July 7 will rise to approximately $24 million.

