No winning ticket for $15.6 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15.6 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on July 7 will rise to approximately $24 million.
