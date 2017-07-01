Ontarians mark Canada 150 with citizenship ceremony, community celebrations

TORONTO — One hundred and fifty new Canadians were granted citizenship at Ontario's legislature this morning as part of celebrations to mark Canada's 150th birthday.

The ceremony at Queen's Park was one of 55 similar ceremonies held across the country for today's sesquicentennial.

Premier Kathleen Wynne addressed the ceremony, saying that the province's greatest strength has always been the diversity of its people.

She also stressed that, with the exception of Indigenous peoples, all Canadians have immigrant backgrounds.

Festivities to celebrate Canada Day will take place at Queen's Park until late this evening.

Toronto will also see a day's worth of official celebrations, ending with a massive fireworks demonstration over Lake Ontario this evening.

Organizers of one such celebration at the Baitul Islam Mosque in Vaughan, Ont., expect to see about 5,000 people from across the province show up.