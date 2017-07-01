Police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at Woodbridge high school

York Regional Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was drawn on the outside walls of a Woodbridge high school on Thursday.

B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish advocacy group, was alerted to the graffiti through their 24 hour anti-hate hotline. The caller also sent photos of the graffiti, which was drawn on the walls of Woodbridge College at Bruce St. and Highway 7.

One image shows a drawing of what appears to be a Canadian flag, but with a swastika in place of the maple leaf.

The other photo shows an image of two towers with the words “Jews did 911” written above it.

B’nai Brith Canada said the graffiti appeared just before a graduation ceremony was about to take place, but police removed it before the ceremony began that evening.

The group also said other disturbing graffiti, such as racial slurs and images of genitalia, were found.

“We unequivocally condemn these horrific acts of anti-Semitism, racism and hatred,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada.

“We have had some first-rate meetings with York Regional Police and we will continue to work closely with them to help ensure deplorable incidents like these are treated with the seriousness they deserve.”

There is currently no information regarding suspects.

In May B’nai Brith Canada said anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise and last year saw the highest number of incidents the group has recorded in Canada.