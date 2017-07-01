Women motorcyclists empower each other

An orange-coloured motorcycle frame sits idle on the garage floor, a mess of wires wreathed around a 400 cc engine.

Andrea Lothrop is building it from the ground up with her partner Peter Redford and the project is nearing completion. She helps others do the same as co-owner of one of Canada’s first DIY motorcycle garages, she said.

Women like Lothrop want to tone down the boys club bravado associated with motorcycling by empowering more women to ride.

“It’s like a sisterhood,” said Lothrop of the city’s community. “We work together to enable each other when we’re otherwise somewhat marginalized, because there’s still a lot of mans-plaining going on, which is really funny and we all bitch and moan about it.”

Moto Revere, located in Toronto’s west end on Dupont St., serves both men and women, but Lothrop said there’s an undercurrent of feminism to her craft, given that self-sufficiency is a major tenet of the activity.

Lothrop recently taught a crash course for women on how to single-handedly repair a motorcycle that breaks down on the roadside.

“The intrinsic dangers of breaking down on the side of a highway are exponentially higher compared to men,” she said. “Knowing your bike means you’re not going to be sitting there for four hours, or be put in a dangerous situation.”

Kaitlin DeBrabandere, another motorcyclist, has facilitated a training session catered to women that teaches self-defence.



“We had a self-defence specialist come in and she taught us manoeuvres, the power of projecting ‘No,’ and how to handle realities where you’re broken down on the side of the road and the wrong stranger comes by,” she said.

“The pretense for that was that we try to encourage people to feel comfortable and independent when riding a bike and I think that’s where the sisterhood comes in, that you can do that solo trip as a female and feel strong.”

Beyond this, DeBrabandere coordinates a weekly ride exclusively for women, called Tuesdays on Two.

“I thought it was as a positive opportunity, to have an excuse to connect women,” she said. “From what I’ve heard, and through my own experience, it holds value.”

Many barriers have been overcome by women to reach such a level on the streets — right down to the clothing on their backs. About 20 years ago, women wore men’s motorcycle apparel, including Ginny Allen, founder of Motorsoul Riding School, the first woman to have a motorcycle training curriculum approved of her own design, she said.

“We didn’t have the options,” said Allen, who started riding in 1997. “I had to wear the guys’ clothes and they never fit.”

There are now more retailers in Toronto selling motorcycle apparel cut with a women’s figure in mind, like Town Moto on Ossington Ave.

“In all of my experience watching it’s a male dominated sport,” said Allen, positing that licensing curriculums tended to be written by and for men.

“Women struggle, but it’s not our abilities … it’s all in our heads. Confidence comes into play.”

There have also been marked technological changes, too: Manufacturers have accounted for women’s form when designing motorcycles, said Allen — adjustable seats, for example, or bikes with fewer cc’s, terminology for the overall size of an engine.

“They are recognizing that we are a fast growing demographic, and they are now producing motorcycles more suitable to what females would like,” she said.

Women were few and far between when Allen began riding, she said; now, however, an “explosive” number of women are turning to motorcycling in Toronto.

“Since starting my school in the last five years, I’ve noticed a change in the culture, in the community.”

Empowerment aside, Lothrop said the sport brings her genuine joy.