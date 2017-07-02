TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Trading hours: North American markets will likely be quieter than usual because of national holidays. The Toronto Stock Exchange is closed Monday for Canada Day, while the New York markets will be closed Tuesday for Independence Day.

Energetic event: A two-day conference sponsored by TD Securities will focus on Canada's energy industry. Among the well-known participants on Wednesday will be Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Husky Energy and Suncor Energy.

In the pipeline: Canada's role in the global energy market will be discussed Thursday on the second day of the TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference.

A numbers game: Data on Canada's international trade and building permits for May will be reported Thursday by Statistics Canada.