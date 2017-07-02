No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 5 will be approximately $7 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Go ahead, embrace construction: Toronto is fortunate to be a growing city
-
Humans of Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Technologically speaking, Toronto can't afford to keep living in the past
-
Tory's Toronto
Elliott: Wynne isn’t coming with cash, so Tory should demand new city powers