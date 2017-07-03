Ryerson Students' Union clashes over demand to change university name

A campaign to topple the legacy of Egerton Ryerson, stripping his name from the university, is causing a clash within the student union.

The Ryerson Students' Union (RSU) posted on Facebook a list of 11 demands on Canada Day, including that all university programs contain Indigenous content. The list was accompanied by an image of an upside-down Canada 150 logo with the caption "Colonialism 150."

The demands prompted a backlash from students, with a deluge of one-star reviews of the RSU and the creation of a Facebook page called "Boycott RSU."

On Monday, 23 of the RSU's 34 board members signed a statement that they were not involved in or aware of the demands that accompanied Colonialism 150, a campaign that had been at the heart of a contentious debate the day before.

They add that, "although the campaign holds immense value and significance to truth and reconciliation," it was not approved. The next RSU meeting will take place July 19.

The demands also include that the school create an Indigenous-only space on campus, the removal of a statue of Ryerson and that the university's name be changed to one "that does not support a man who supported and created the structures of colonial genocide."

Egerton Ryerson was a leading 19th-century advocate for public education in Ontario and a strong opponent of the Family Compact, a ring of powerful families that dominated Toronto politics and business. But he was also a key architect of Canada's residential schools, a system that devastated Indigenous communities across Canada for generations.

RSU president Susanne Nyaga supports the demands, which were put together by another executive member, vice-president of equity Camryn Harlick, who is Indigenous.

Nyaga says Harlick's role has the autonomy to launch campaigns like Colonialism 150 without approval from the board.

"Ideally they would have liked to have been informed about the campaign and the process we were taking," she told Metro.