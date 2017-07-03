News / Toronto

Driver injured after a truck rollover in Hwy. 427, closing off-ramps

Hwy. 427 southbound and northbound off-ramps to Hwy. 401 westbound collectors remain closed as cleanup continues.

Peel paramedics say the male driver sustained serious injuries in the rollover, which happened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 427, near Hwy. 401.

A driver was seriously injured following a truck rollover on Hwy. 427 Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 427, near Hwy 401. The truck blocked two right lanes.

No other vehicles were involved.

Peel paramedics say the male driver sustained serious injuries but was conscious when he was transported to a trauma centre.

The cause of the rollover remains unclear.

Hwy. 427 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Hwy. 401 westbound collectors remain closed as cleanup continues, and aren’t expected to reopen until 3 p.m., police say.

