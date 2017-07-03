How Toronto's ferry terminal could look different by next spring

Toronto's ferry terminal will get some much-needed upgrades this fall. Waterfront Toronto approved the first phase of upgrades at a meeting last week, which will improve the walkway from Queen's Quay to the terminal. Construction on the $2.8 million first phase will begin in late September or early October and could finish as soon as May 2018, says a Waterfront Toronto spokesperson. Metro checked out the proposed changes, and broke down how a trip to the Island could look different next year.



Periscope ahoy

Waterfront Toronto heard "loud and clear" that it needed to improve wayfinding, as too many people just couldn't find the ferry terminal, says spokesperson Mira Shenker. So it is considering 12-metre (40-foot) tall periscopes that would act as beacons by the ferry terminal entrance. Urban designer Ken Greenberg, who is working on the project, tells Metro the organization is looking at how people could look into the periscope to see the harbour and preview their island destination.

Make the grade

Sometimes improving an area doesn't take flashy signage, but basic changes that we take for granted. One current problem with the pathway from Queen's Quay to the ferry terminal is that it actually inclines slightly. The plan is to even the grade, which will open up a better view of the harbour from Queen's Quay.

Have a seat

Another part of the project will be to introduce more seating. Waterfront Toronto is considering using the same street furniture that's used along Queen's Quay in order to be consistent. But it has to get more creative to work within the ferry terminal pathway's limited space, Shenker adds.

New branding

Waterfront Toronto is also looking at new branding for the ferry terminal signage. As Greenberg puts it, "access to the ferry is confusing and hard to find." Inspired by the bright colours on the Island and naval flags, the new signs would feature playful reds, blues, greens and yellows to direct wayward travellers. It also developed its own typeface to match the signage and colour scheme.

Jack stays