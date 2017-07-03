What’s open and closed on Monday July 3

As the Canada Day long weekend is about to end, here’s a list of attractions and events happening Monday, including what’s open and closed.

Open:

Tourist attractions: CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Ontario Science Centre, Harbourfront Centre, Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, Casa Loma, Canada’s Wonderland, The Art Gallery of Ontario

Malls including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Vaughn Mills, Square One, Promenade, Fairview Mall

City parks and beaches

Closed:

Government offices

Banks

Canada Post

Toronto Island Park (due to flooding)

Transit:

GO bus is running on a Saturday schedule on July 3

TTC is running regular Saturday service on July 1 and holiday service on Monday. (Holiday service means Sunday schedules and service levels apply, but will start at 6 a.m.)

Free on-street parking

Events:

Canada Days festival finale at Nathan Phillips Square. It all starts at 3 p.m. It will conclude with a 10:55 p.m. fireworks display. Here are the main stage performers:

The East Pointers, 3:05 p.m. A transformative and energizing take on Celtic/folk traditional music from Atlantic Canada.

Wesli, 4:45 p.m. One of the top Francophone artists in Canada known for stirring performances and festive sound.

Pat Thomas and Kwashibu Area Band, 6:15 p.m. One of Ghana’s most revered master musicians and an icon of Highlife music.

Kingston All-Stars, 8 p.m. Some of reggae music’s heaviest hitters come together for a one-of-a-kind international celebration of music.

Belly, 10:10 p.m. Fresh off The Weeknd’s world tour, Belly is one of Canada’s most acclaimed rappers and writers of top ten hits for international hip hop artists.

The Redpath Waterfront Festival continues today featuring the world’s largest inflatable rubber duck

Road Closures:

Drivers should avoid these routes as they will be closed for the Canada Days festival:

Bay Street between Dundas Street to Richmond Street from noon to 1 a.m.

Queen Street from Yonge Street to University Avenue from noon to 1 a.m.

Elizabeth Street, Hagerman Street and Albert Street from noon to 1 a.m. due to the nightly fireworks display.